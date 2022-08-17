Paxocean, Hong Lam Marine and Bureau Veritas partner to develop design for ammonia bunker vessel

PaxOcean Engineering Pte. Ltd. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Singapore-based bunker vessel operator Hong Lam Marine and classification society Bureau Veritas (BV) jointly to develop an ammonia bunker vessel design.





With the signing of this MOU, PaxOcean will focus on developing designs for ammonia-fueled and ammonia bunkering vessels. Bureau Veritas will verify compliance with the most applicable and up-to-date rules, particularly those related to the handling of ammonia, drawing on BV’s expertise in ammonia carriage and operations, and previous technical studies on ammonia as a fuel.

Hong Lam Marine’s role is to provide input specific to operational data, and to support and validate the suitability of the ship design for commercial operations. The MOU will foster innovation in smart and autonomous ship technologies,and support the use of green ammonia as a sustainable fuel to help decarbonize global shipping.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) welcomes the formation of strong partnership among industry partners to develop, trial and test-bed new designs and innovative technologies needed to accelerate the transition to a clean economy.

A subsidiary of Kuok Singapore Limited, PaxOcean owns and operates five shipyards located in Singapore, China and Indonesia. First established in 2007 in Singapore, PaxOcean offers a wide range of services covering integrated solutions, newbuilding, module fabrication, green recycling, repairs and conversion of conventional and renewable energy assets.

Incorporated in Singapore in 1981, Hong Lam Marine is one of the most established and leading owner-operators of bunker tankers in Singapore. It operates a fleet of about 36 tankers in Singapore, Malaysia and Australia for bunkering fuels, bulk lubricants supply and the carriage of Jet A-1 to Changi Airport. Other vessels operate regionally transporting petroleum, chemical products and asphalt.

Bureau Veritas is a leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 80,000 employees located in more than 1,600 offices and laboratories around the globe.