Polestar electric roadster concept to enter production as Polestar 6 in 2026

Polestar, the Swedish electric performance car company, confirmed plans to put the Polestar electric roadster concept into production. The production car is expected to launch in 2026 as the Polestar 6 electric performance roadster. Interested customers in all active Polestar markets are now able to reserve a build slot online.





Revealed in Los Angeles in March as the Polestar O₂ (earlier post), the electric roadster concept builds on the design, technology and sustainability ambitions laid out by the Polestar Precept and showcases the brand’s vision for future sports cars.

The hard-top convertible will be built on Polestar’s bespoke bonded aluminum platform. Developed in-house, it will feature the high-performance, 800-Volt electric architecture already confirmed for Polestar 5. This includes output of up to 650 kW (884 hp) and 900 N·m from a dual motor powertrain, a targeted 0-100 km/h sprint time of 3,2 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h.

To celebrate the launch, 500 numbered units of a special ‘LA Concept’ version, the ‘Polestar 6 LA Concept edition’, are planned to be produced. They will exclusively feature the unique ‘Sky’ blue exterior, light leather interior and 21-inch wheels of the original Polestar O₂ concept.

Further technical details and specification confirmations will be released as the production car becomes reality, leading up to the expected launch in 2026.