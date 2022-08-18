Dodge unveils its first electrified performance vehicle: Dodge Hornet R/T PHEV

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
18 August 2022

Dodge unveiled the all-new 2023 Dodge Hornet compact SUV in R/T and GT trims with a lineup of multi-energy powertrains. The Dodge Hornet R/T PHEV, representing the brand’s first electrified performance vehicle, delivers 285-plus horsepower and 383 ft-lb (519 N·m) of torque.

2023 Dodge Hornet GT

The R/T features a 1.3-liter turbocharged all-aluminum engine, part of the Stellantis Global Small Engine (GSE) family, which includes exclusive third-generation MultiAir technology that improves combustion efficiency by adjusting valve lift and timing.

The Hornet R/T offers more than 30 miles of all-electric range. An electric induction motor powers the rear axle; the 90-kW electric motor can deliver 184 lb-ft (250 N·m) of torque from 0 rpm. Power is further optimized by a 15.5-kWh lithium-ion battery pack, fitted with a refrigerant gas cooling circuit to keep the battery at its optimum temperature.

A starter generator delivers torque to the engine belt, aiding in dynamic response and recharging of the battery. A high-power inverter and 7.4-kW charging module allow for a full battery charge to be reached in approximately 2.5 hours using a Level 2 charger. The R/T PHEV system is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission.

A performance-focused Sport Mode for the Hornet R/T PHEV is accessible by a dedicated button on the center console, unlocking a sharper throttle, optimized shift schedule, access to the hybrid system’s optimized power and torque, and a tighter steering wheel feel.

The Hornet R/T PHEV features a class-exclusive PowerShot feature that provides a boost of 25 horsepower and delivers instant torque. Available only for the R/T, the PowerShot feature:

  • Shaves one second off normal 0 to 60 mph times by boosting horsepower and acceleration using bursts of extra power deployed by the battery and electric motor;

  • Provides 15 seconds of extra horsepower, and can be repeated after a 15-second cool down period;

  • Activates by pulling both steering-wheel mounted paddle shifters and performing a pedal kickdown;

  • System checks battery charge and temperature levels before performing PowerShot function; and

  • When activated, a PowerShot symbol in the instrument cluster provides real-time feedback to the driver.

Drivers also have the ability to select from among three hybrid driving modes to customize the Hornet R/T PHEV to best fit their driving needs. Operated by a dedicated button conveniently located on the steering wheel, available driving modes include:

  • Hybrid Mode: Provides maximum combined efficiency of the conventional engine and e-Motor, minimizing fuel consumption by setting electric priority until a minimum battery level is met.

  • Electric Mode: Offers an all-electric, zero emission mode, and automatically switches to hybrid when the battery is depleted or when extra power is requested by driver pedal kickdown.

  • E-Save Mode: Gives priority to the conventional engine to preserve battery charge, with a Passive option to maintain the charge and an Active option to help recharge the battery.

The Hornet R/T PHEV also works to replenish battery power with a regenerative braking feature that recovers kinetic energy and stores it in the battery for future deployment, as well as an e-Coasting function, activated during throttle release, that allows for shorter stopping distances and additional energy recovery.

The entry-level Dodge Hornet GT model is the industry’s quickest, most powerful utility vehicle under $30,000. The GT is powered by the Hurricane4 engine, a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder with direct fuel injection and engine stop-start technology, providing iconic dynamic performance to the tune of 265-plus horsepower and 295 lb-ft (400 N·m) of torque, combined with low emissions. The engine is mated to a fully electronic nine-speed transmission.

The Hornet GT also features a Sport Mode, easily reachable by a dedicated button

on the steering wheel, that unlocks a sharper throttle, optimized shift schedule, access to full power and torque and a tighter steering wheel feel, and a stiffer suspension setting if equipped with Dual Stage Valve shocks, helping the GT move from 0 to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds.

Both powertrains feature standard all-wheel drive. The Hornet R/T PHEV all-wheel drive system adjusts power automatically between the 1.3-liter engine that powers the front axle and the electric motor that drives the rear wheels, providing optimal traction and control to all four wheels.

