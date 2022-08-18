Ford F-150 Lightning customers to receive 250 kWh of complimentary ultra-fast charging at Electrify America charging stations

Ford F-150 Lightning owners receive 250 kilowatt-hours of complimentary charging through FordPass Rewards at Electrify America ultra-fast charging stations to kick-start their electric vehicle experience with Ford. This included charging benefit is available solely to F-150 Lightning retail customers.

Standard pricing for Electrify America DC fast charging varies by location; in California, the Guest & Pass Members price is $0.43/kWh. In some states, such as Texas and Wyoming, pricing is by the minute: 1-90 kW: $0.16/min, 1-350 kW: $0.32/min.





For F-150 Lightning customers with the standard-range battery, the 250 kilowatt-hours of fast- charging energy is equal to nearly three “fill-ups,” or near-full charging sessions, or up to 575 miles of electric driving.

Using Electrify America’s DC fast chargers, the F-150 Lightning with an extended-range battery can, depending on conditions, add an estimated 54 miles of range in approximately 10 minutes, and can achieve a 15% to 80% charge in approximately 41 minutes.

The F-150 Lightning is one of the most highly anticipated electric vehicles (EV). Reservations for the truck quickly reached nearly 200,000 ahead of order banks opening at the start of the year. 4,400 F-150 Lightnings have been sold this year to date across all 50 states. This charging agreement builds upon Electrify America’s previous agreement with Ford to provide 250 kilowatt-hours of charging for Mustang Mach-E customers, which has been on sale since late 2020.