NHTSA early estimates show record increase in traffic fatalities nationwide

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates that 9,560 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes in the first quarter of 2022. This is an increase of about 7% as compared to the 8,935 fatalities projected for the same quarter in 2021. This would be the highest number of first-quarter fatalities since 2002.

Preliminary data reported by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) shows that vehicle miles traveled (VMT) in the first 3 months of 2022 increased by about 40.2 billion miles, or about a 5.6% increase.

According to NHTSA’s early estimates, the fatality rate for the first quarter of 2022 increased to 1.27 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled, up from the projected rate of 1.25 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles in the first quarter of 2021.

For the NHTSA Region differences, 7 of 10 Regions are estimated to have increases in fatalities, and 6 of the 10 Regions are estimated to have increases in fatality rate per 100 million VMT in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to the first quarter of 2021.





Also, 29 States and the District of Columbia are projected to have experienced increases in fatalities; 19 states and Puerto Rico saw traffic deaths decline during this period.

NHTSA will continue to monitor state-by-state numbers to make it easier for state practitioners, researchers and advocates to see if there is a trend and if there are activities these states are undertaking that are contributing to this decline.