Production version of 1,914 hp electric Rimac Nevera to make US debut in Monterey

The production version of the 1,914hp all-electric Rimac Nevera will make its US debut at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering during Monterey Car Week on Friday, August 19. The unveiling follows the start of production and the delivery of car #001 to the first customer—the 2016 F1 World Champion and sustainability entrepreneur, Nico Rosberg earlier this month.





The Rimac Nevera’s 1,914hp is produced by four bespoke Rimac-engineered electric motors, which propels the hypercar from 0-60mph in just 1.85 seconds, and to 100mph in 4.3 seconds.

The two production-ready cars were produced on Rimac’s new production line on the outskirts of Zagreb, Croatia, just weeks prior. With the shipment of customer cars to Europe, the United States, the Middle East and Asia to follow, Rimac will deliver on its promise of creating a car homologated for all major markets following a five-year development process that included the creation of 18 prototypes that were subjected to 45 different physical crash tests—11 of which were destroyed.

US sales and maintenance of the Nevera is handled by a collection of 10 of the most exclusive automotive dealer partners in the country. The company’s nation-wide network includes dealer partners in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Rancho Mirage, Salt Lake City, Denver, Houston, New York, Palm Beach, Central Florida and Naples, Florida. In addition to sales, each dealer partner receives extensive training by factory technicians in Croatia to be able to maintain the hypercar, which includes the use of digital diagnostic tools that have been built from the ground-up by the Rimac team.

Following its debut during Monterey Car Week, an example of the Nevera will embark on a tour across the United States, giving more American customers, prospects and fans the opportunity to experience the Nevera and its next-generation performance. It will be on the road until the end of the year, while the other production car will head back over to Europe for more activities, including the Supercar Owners’ Circle drive event in Rimac’s home country of Croatia at the beginning of September.

The first year of Nevera production is already sold out, with Rimac capable of producing around 50 cars each year at its production facility in Croatia. Every single major component is designed, engineered and built in-house by Rimac: powertrain, batteries, inverters, software and more. The components are assembled at Rimac HQ and then brought together on the assembly line to create the final road-ready Nevera.