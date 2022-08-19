Acura Precision EV Concept debuts at Monterey

Acura unveiled the Acura Precision EV Concept previewing the brand’s future design language as it prepares to enter the electrified era starting in 2024 with a dynamically styled all-electric SUV. The concept model was created by the Acura Design Studio in Los Angeles.





The Acura Precision EV Concept expresses Acura’s focus on performance with a wide, athletic stance, expressive silhouette and sharp character lines. The performance-focused interior design of the Acura Precision EV Concept reveals Acura’s vision of an immersive experience that engages the driver’s senses. Inspired by the cockpit of a Formula 1 race car with a low-slung driving position, high-performance driver sightlines and a two-grip yoke-style steering wheel, the EV interior space features dual experiences—an Instinctive Drive mode that heightens the performance experience and a calming Spiritual Lounge mode during autonomous operation.





Acura’s third design concept since 2016, the Acura Precision EV Concept also previews the next generation of Acura HMI with an intuitive and easy to use hyper-wide, curved transparent display and haptic touch response.