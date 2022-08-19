Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
GKN Automotive develops new test rig for EV driveline components
Revel, Fermata Energy, NineDot Energy launch first V2G system on NYC’s grid

Acura Precision EV Concept debuts at Monterey

19 August 2022

Acura unveiled the Acura Precision EV Concept previewing the brand’s future design language as it prepares to enter the electrified era starting in 2024 with a dynamically styled all-electric SUV. The concept model was created by the Acura Design Studio in Los Angeles.

01 Acura Precision EV Concept

The Acura Precision EV Concept expresses Acura’s focus on performance with a wide, athletic stance, expressive silhouette and sharp character lines. The performance-focused interior design of the Acura Precision EV Concept reveals Acura’s vision of an immersive experience that engages the driver’s senses. Inspired by the cockpit of a Formula 1 race car with a low-slung driving position, high-performance driver sightlines and a two-grip yoke-style steering wheel, the EV interior space features dual experiences—an Instinctive Drive mode that heightens the performance experience and a calming Spiritual Lounge mode during autonomous operation.

05 Acura Precision EV Concept Interior Rendering

Acura’s third design concept since 2016, the Acura Precision EV Concept also previews the next generation of Acura HMI with an intuitive and easy to use hyper-wide, curved transparent display and haptic touch response.

Posted on 19 August 2022 in Autonomous driving, Electric (Battery) | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)