Anaergia to supply CO2 to European Energy A/S for green e-methanol production as fuel for container ships

Waste-to-biogas company Anaergia Inc. will supply European Energy A/S with up to 60,000 tonnes per year of liquefied biogenic CO 2 for a period of 10 years. Biogenic carbon dioxide is carbon dioxide that is released during the decomposition of organic matter such as food waste.

All Anaergia plants use organic waste material to produce biogas, which is composed of methane and carbon dioxide. Once this gas is processed, Anaergia produces pipeline quality renewable natural gas (RNG) and a clean stream of carbon dioxide that normally gets released to the atmosphere. Biogenic carbon dioxide that comes from organic material is considered a desirable raw material for low-carbon fuels as its use does not add new carbon to our atmosphere.

European Energy, a major multinational renewable wind and solar energy producer, will produce green e-methanol from this biogenic CO 2 . Under the terms of an agreement European Energy had previously entered into with A.P. Moller - Maersk, the green e-methanol will be used to power the first container vessel that A.P. Moller - Maersk is having built to operate on this carbon-neutral fuel.

Anaergia will provide the liquified CO 2 from the anaerobic digesters that will operate at its plant being built in Tønder, Denmark. Owing to this agreement with European Energy, Anaergia will build a CO 2 liquification system at the plant.

The benefit for us is the ability to sell the biogenic CO 2 from our plants that is produced when we convert organic materials to methane and CO 2 . By selling this CO 2 instead of returning it to the atmosphere, our plants contribute to de-carbonizing hard-to-abate sectors, such as shipping, while becoming more profitable, as we turn this waste gas from our plants into a useful fuel. —Andrew Benedek, Chairman and CEO of Anaergia

European Energy develops, finances, constructs and operates wind and solar farms as well as large-scale hydrogen and e-methanol plants. Based in Copenhagen, Denmark, the company has a strong track record as a renewable energy operator across its 24 countries of operation. Founded in 2004, European Energy has a development pipeline of more than 20 GW of renewable energy projects.

Anaergia was created to eliminate a major source of greenhouse gases by cost effectively turning organic waste into renewable natural gas (RNG), fertilizer and water, using proprietary technologies. Anaergia owns and operates some of the plants it builds, and it also operates plants that are owned by its customers.