BYD to supply 20 electric school buses to AVSTA

BYD and the Antelope Valley Schools Transportation Agency (AVSTA) announced a plan to bring 20 battery electric school buses to students in the Antelope Valley. The BYD Type D Battery Electric School Bus has a top speed of 65 miles per hour and a range of up to 155 miles.

It can be charged in as little as 3 hours and seats up to 84 passengers. The buses will be built in Lancaster, California at the BYD Coach & Bus facility.

It’s great to see our community take advantage of funding that’s out there for electric school buses. This agreement puts the community on the road to being the nation’s first region with fully electric transit and school buses. We are proud of our close partnerships here. —BYD Senior Vice President Patrick Duan

BYD School buses are eligible for federal and state purchase incentives offered by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the California Air Resources Board (CARB).

BYD has sold more than 70,000 electric buses worldwide.