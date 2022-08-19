Norsepower signs agreement with Dalian Shipbuilding to install Rotor Sails onboard two newbuild CO2 carrier vessels

Norsepower Oy, a global provider of auxiliary wind propulsion systems, announced a contract with Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co. Ltd. for delivery of single Rotor Sails onboard two newbuild liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered, wind-assisted CO₂ carriers commissioned by the Northern Lights JV.





Northern Lights JV is developing the transportation and storage component of Norway’s Longship project to decarbonize industrial emissions.

The two liquified CO 2 carriers will be equipped with one 28x4m Norsepower Rotor Sail on each vessel. Following calculations, Norsepower estimates the Rotor Sails will reduce the fuel and CO₂emissions from each vessel by approximately 5%.

The Norsepower Rotor Sail Solution is a modern version of the Flettner rotor, a spinning cylinder that uses the Magnus effect to harness wind power and generate thrust—reducing both fuel consumption and emissions. (Earlier post.)

The two first-of-its-kind carriers have been designed by Northern Lights and are being built by China-based Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company. The vessels will be equipped with Norsepower’s wind-assisted propulsion system alongside other energy efficiency technologies, highlighting the benefits of integrating complementary clean tech solutions for maximum impact.

The Rotor Sails will be delivered in early 2023, and following further building, both the 130m long ships, each with a cargo size of 7,500m³, are expected to be delivered in 2024. After commencing operations, the vessels will fill up captured and liquefied CO₂ from European emitters and carry it to the Northern Lights receiving terminal in Norway’s Øygarden.