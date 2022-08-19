Revel, Fermata Energy, NineDot Energy launch first V2G system on NYC’s grid

Revel, NineDot Energy and Fermata Energy announced that the first Vehicle to Grid (V2G) program connected to NYC’s grid is now live at Revel’s Red Hook, Brooklyn warehouse. Revel, a Brooklyn-based electric mobility and infrastructure company, partnered with V2G and Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) provider Fermata Energy and clean energy developer NineDot Energy to deploy a bidirectional charging system that can both charge electric vehicles (EVs) and discharge those EVs to send energy stored in their batteries back to Con Edison’s grid in NYC.

Unlike conventional EV chargers, Fermata Energy’s V2X bidirectional charging system can both charge EVs and safely send some of that battery-stored power back to the grid, supporting grid resilience.

The V2G system uses three Fermata Energy bidirectional chargers operating on a cloud-based platform. Based on the interconnection agreement with Con Edison, the chargers send energy stored in vehicle batteries back to the grid from 2:00 - 6:00 PM ET, during local energy demand peaks. The three bidirectional chargers can export approximately 45kW back to the grid.





Revel, Fermata Energy and NineDot Energy V2G program in Red Hook, Brooklyn. Photo Courtesy of Revel.

NineDot Energy and Fermata Energy activated the V2G system at Revel’s Red Hook warehouse following a successful testing period conducted over the summer. The V2G system currently operates with Nissan LEAF EVs and aims to incorporate more EV models as V2G technology becomes more available.

This V2G demonstration project is funded in part by a NineDot Energy grant from the Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator (IN2) with support from the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL).