IonQ, Airbus to collaborate on aircraft cargo loading project using quantum computing

Quantum computing company IonQ will collaborate with Airbus to explore the potential application and benefits of quantum computing for aerospace services and passenger experiences.

The Quantum Aircraft Loading Optimization & Quantum Machine Learning project will be a 12-month project that culminates in the development of a prototype aircraft-loading quantum application, hands-on collaboration and coaching sessions for Airbus developers and engineers, and an exploration of future integrations of quantum computers for Airbus and its customers.

In response to the ongoing supply chain crisis, aerospace companies are investing in the latest technologies to understand areas for improved efficiencies—cargo loading being one of them.

Airbus’ partnership with IonQ is the first step toward developing smarter algorithms based on quantum computers that can potentially lead to cost savings due to more optimized distribution of cargo on flights. Looking long-term, Airbus hopes to use quantum algorithms to improve other areas of air travel, including reduced fuel consumption, better aerodynamics, and optimized trajectories.

The collaboration with Airbus follows IonQ’s recent announcement that it has established its first international entities in the EU and EMEA, paving the way for new quantum endeavors with various European companies, states, and governments.

Additionally, Airbus is the latest global company to collaborate and leverage IonQ’s quantum systems. Earlier this year, IonQ partnered with Hyundai Motors to develop better performing EV batteries and establish the foundation for object detection in future vehicles. (Earlier post.)

IonQ also recently announced that its industry-leading IonQ Aria system is publicly available on Microsoft Azure Quantum, providing developers, researchers, engineers, and industry leaders from around the world with access to quantum via the cloud.