Lightning eMotors launches of Lightning Insights real-time EV telematics and charger management software

22 August 2022

Lightning eMotors has launched Lightning Insights, a significant extension of its telematics system built for monitoring and managing Lightning fleet assets in real-time. Lightning’s original telematics solution, created 10 years ago, was already a market-leading platform offering an array of data collection and analysis capability.

The new system, which monitors up to 156 data points including vehicle location, state of charge, energy usage, efficiency, lifetime metrics with total driving hours, energy usage, vehicle health and many other important vehicle metrics, is integrated into every new Lightning eMotors vehicle.

Additionally, Lightning Insights provides complete control over Lightning’s fleet charging solutions including charger access, charge time scheduling, load management, payment methods and more.

In addition to a user-friendly portal, Lightning Insights customers can leverage the available API to enable seamless integration of Lightning vehicle data with other third-party telematics or charging management systems. This capability offers versatility for fleet operators that already utilize other providers and don’t want an additional portal to log into.

Every vehicle equipped with Lightning Insights connects to Lightning’s data servers over an encrypted 4G connection, not only allowing Lightning to monitor all aspects of the vehicles’ health, but also providing real-time analytics viewable by customers.

Lightning Insights is available for both existing and new Lightning eMotors vehicles through a subscription-based model. Existing customers who already use Lightning Telematics will be upgraded to Lightning Insights for the same monthly cost per vehicle. Existing customers who currently do not use Lightning Telematics can try out Lighting Insights via a free three-month trial.

22 August 2022 in Connected vehicles, Fleets, Market Background, Telematics

