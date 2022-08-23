Fusion Fuel receives approval for €10M grant to develop HEVO-Industria project

Fusion Fuel will receive an estimated €10-million grant as part of Component 14 (C-14) of the Portuguese Recovery and Resilience Plan to develop its 6.6MW HEVO-Industria green hydrogen project in Sines, Portugal. C-14 is focused on accelerating the energy transition by supporting the production of hydrogen and other renewable gases.

The HEVO-Industria project, which is expected to take FID (final investment decision) in the first half of 2023 and require €25 million of capital investment, consists of 300 HEVO-Solar units along with a hydrogen refueling station and associated balance of plant to support local industry. The project will produce an estimated 764 tonnes of green hydrogen per annum.

The facility will be equipped with Fusion Fuel’s HEVO-Night solution, which will enable the production of green hydrogen by HEVO-Solar generators overnight or during periods of low solar irradiation. The green hydrogen to be produced is expected to be used for mobility and industrial applications in Sines or blended in the natural gas grid.





HEVO miniaturized PEM electrolyzer

HEVO is Fusion Fuel's proprietary miniaturized PEM electrolyzer, designed to be small, lightweight, and mass-producible. HEVOs are affixed to the back of high-efficiency concentrated photovoltaic (CPV) panels to make a HEVO-Solar generator. When integrated with high-efficiency concentrated photovoltaic (CPV) tracker, the HEVO is able to leverage 100% of the energy from the sun—both electrical and thermal—to improve the efficiency of the electrochemical reaction and reduce the levelized cost of green hydrogen.

In a location with 2,100 KWh/m2/year of direct normal irradiance—such as Southern Portugal—each HEVO-Solar can produce one ton of green hydrogen per year using only solar power. The HEVO-Solar is able to utilize energy from the grid or secondary sources of power to operate overnight or when the sun isn’t shining, offering the potential to double the annual output of each unit.

Fusion Fuel is also leading the Sines Green Hydrogen Valley Alliance which includes KEME Energy, Transition2Green, and HyLAB Collaborative Laboratory. The centerpiece of the initiative is Fusion Fuel’s €147-million H2 HEVO-SINES project, a 91 MW solar-to-hydrogen plant with an annual production capacity of 9,163 tons of green hydrogen.

H2 HEVO-SINES is part of a portfolio of projects that comprise Fusion Fuel’s large-scale IPCEI project in Sines, which would produce an estimated 61,848 tons of green hydrogen annually, equivalent to 606 MW of electrolysis capacity, once fully ramped up in 2026.