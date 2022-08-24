DOE to award $60M to advance clean hydrogen technologies and decarbonize grid

The US Department of Energy (DOE) announced $40 million in funding to advance the development and deployment of clean hydrogen technologies. To further decarbonize the grid, DOE is also launching a $20-million university research consortium to help states and Tribal communities successfully implement grid resilience programs and achieve decarbonization goals. (DE-FOA-0002792)

This funding opportunity will advance DOE’s Hydrogen Shot goal of reducing the cost of clean hydrogen to 1 dollar per 1 kilogram in 1 decade (“1 1 1”), while supporting DOE’s H2@Scale initiative, which aims to advance the affordable production, transport, storage, and utilization of clean hydrogen to enable decarbonization and revenue opportunities across multiple sectors.

Areas of interest in support of Hydrogen Shot include:

HydroGEN: Solar Fuels from Photoelectrochemical and Solar Thermochemical Water Splitting Development and Validation of Sensor Technology for Monitoring and Measuring Hydrogen Losses Materials-based H2 Storage Demonstrations M2FCT: High Performing, Durable, and Low-PGM Catalysts/Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEAs) for Medium- and Heavy-duty Applications

DOE envisions multiple financial assistance awards in the form of cooperative agreements, with the period of performance being approximately two to four years. DOE encourages applicant teams that include stakeholders within academia, industry, and national laboratories across multiple technical disciplines. Teams are also encouraged to include representation from diverse entities such as minority-serving institutions or through linkages with Opportunity Zones.

The Hydrogen Shot and University Research Consortium Grid Resilience FOA will also provide three-year funding for a regionally diverse university consortium focused on developing a decarbonized and more resilient electrical power system in coordination with universities in Mexico and Canada. This North American consortium will address cross-border grid dependencies and electrical interconnections throughout region.

The application process for both the clean hydrogen FOA and University Consortium funding will include two phases: a concept paper and a full application.