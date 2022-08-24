DOE to award $60M to advance clean hydrogen technologies and decarbonize grid
24 August 2022
The US Department of Energy (DOE) announced $40 million in funding to advance the development and deployment of clean hydrogen technologies. To further decarbonize the grid, DOE is also launching a $20-million university research consortium to help states and Tribal communities successfully implement grid resilience programs and achieve decarbonization goals. (DE-FOA-0002792)
This funding opportunity will advance DOE’s Hydrogen Shot goal of reducing the cost of clean hydrogen to 1 dollar per 1 kilogram in 1 decade (“1 1 1”), while supporting DOE’s H2@Scale initiative, which aims to advance the affordable production, transport, storage, and utilization of clean hydrogen to enable decarbonization and revenue opportunities across multiple sectors.
Areas of interest in support of Hydrogen Shot include:
HydroGEN: Solar Fuels from Photoelectrochemical and Solar Thermochemical Water Splitting
Development and Validation of Sensor Technology for Monitoring and Measuring Hydrogen Losses
Materials-based H2 Storage Demonstrations
M2FCT: High Performing, Durable, and Low-PGM Catalysts/Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEAs) for Medium- and Heavy-duty Applications
DOE envisions multiple financial assistance awards in the form of cooperative agreements, with the period of performance being approximately two to four years. DOE encourages applicant teams that include stakeholders within academia, industry, and national laboratories across multiple technical disciplines. Teams are also encouraged to include representation from diverse entities such as minority-serving institutions or through linkages with Opportunity Zones.
The Hydrogen Shot and University Research Consortium Grid Resilience FOA will also provide three-year funding for a regionally diverse university consortium focused on developing a decarbonized and more resilient electrical power system in coordination with universities in Mexico and Canada. This North American consortium will address cross-border grid dependencies and electrical interconnections throughout region.
The application process for both the clean hydrogen FOA and University Consortium funding will include two phases: a concept paper and a full application.
H2 is an abundant element chemically bound in water / H2O or carbohydrates. It's an excellent energy carrier and when oxidized no pollutant products occur; only water / H2O. H2, in its molecular state, has a high affinity to other gases in the atmosphere. Its adverse short - and long term effect differs considerably. Its short term adverse effect (20 - 30 years duration) on climate is 30 times higher than that of CO2; its long term effect (100 years duration) is approx. 11 times higher than that of CO2.
https://acp.copernicus.org/articles/22/9349/2022/
https://www.rechargenews.com/energy-transition/shell-boss-high-gas-prices-will-make-blue-hydrogen-uncompetitive-with-green-for-some-while/2-1-1271384
Posted by: yoatmon | 24 August 2022 at 03:09 AM
@yoatman:
Many thanks for some excellent links.
I am a bit mystified by your selection of stuff to draw from it though, as you don't give the page reference, and the overall conclusions of the report are widely different.
From the Shell link:
' Tightening natural gas supplies and soaring prices will encourage green hydrogen schemes and use in Europe, while making blue hydrogen less attractive, according to the chief executive of UK oil major Shell.'
ie, right now in Europe green hydrogen is cheaper than blue, and rapid expansion of renewables and falling electrolyser costs mean that there is good prospect of that continuing.
I would have thought that good news, not bad, for those of use interested in mitigating climate change.
For the main report, in their conclusion the authors themselves say:
' We found that hydrogen's warming potency strongly depends on the time horizon and (similar to methane) can be at least 3 times more potent in the near term than in the long term relative to carbon dioxide when using the traditional GWP framework with pulses of equal emissions. If a constant emission rate is used in the calculations instead, hydrogen's warming potency may be 50 % higher for time horizons of several decades or longer. When assessing the relative climate impacts of replacing fossil fuel technologies with their hydrogen alternatives (based on a unit of clean H2 deployed relative to the avoided CO2 emissions for a generic case), we found that there are vastly different climate outcomes depending on emission rates, time horizons, and production method. For example, blue hydrogen with high hydrogen and methane emissions (a 10 % and 3 % emission rate, respectively) can be worse for the climate for decades compared with fossil fuel technologies, but green hydrogen with low hydrogen emissions (1 %) can nearly eliminate climate impacts from its fossil fuel counterparts over all timescales. On the other hand, the best-case blue hydrogen alternative (1 % for both hydrogen and methane) can show roughly the same climate benefits as the worst-case green hydrogen alternative (10 % emissions) – far from climate neutral but still halving the impacts of its fossil fuel counterparts within a decade. However, the perceived benefits of clean hydrogen alternatives compared with fossil fuel technologies will depend on how much carbon dioxide and methane are avoided, which needs to be assessed on a case-by-case basis with reliable emission data.'
Which makes the bits you have picked out look pretty much cherry picked, and deeply misleading.
What the study does claim and seeks to support is that in particular short term warming effects of hydrogen have been underestimated.
But the main thrust of the report is to highlight the importance of hydrogen leakage, and that it needs to be minimised.
Posted by: Davemart | 24 August 2022 at 03:58 AM