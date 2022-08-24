Gatik and Cummins integrate Gatik’s autonomous driving technology with Cummins’ advanced powertrain

Gatik will collaborate with Cummins to integrate Gatik's autonomous driving system with Cummins’ advanced powertrain solution in Gatik’s fleet of medium-duty trucks.





Cummins delivers powertrain solutions that provide leading performance and fuel economy through the integration of hardware and software. Gatik is the market leader in autonomous middle-mile logistics, and in 2021 launched the world’s first fully driverless commercial delivery service with Walmart.

Under the collaboration, Cummins will utilize its suite of advanced software features to integrate its powertrain solution to enable Drive-by-wire (DbW) for Gatik’s industry-first medium-duty (class 6) Isuzu FTR fleet with the Cummins B6.7 engine.

The integration of Gatik’s commercial-grade autonomous technology with Cummins’ powertrain increases functional safety and enhances reliability of the autonomous system, while improving fuel efficiency and offering superior vehicle performance on Gatik’s short-haul, B2B delivery routes. Cummins will work closely with Gatik’s engineering team to provide additional technical expertise.

This announcement follows on rapid commercial and technical progress at Gatik. Gatik has one of the largest commercially deployed autonomous fleets in North America, operating for Fortune 500 customers across multiple markets including Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana and Ontario, Canada. In the past 12 months, Gatik announced its industry-first partnership with Isuzu to implement OEM-grade redundancies for medium-duty trucks, collaboration with Goodyear to equip its fleet with tire intelligence technology to improve stopping distances and monitor tire pressure in real time for enhanced safety, and a strategic partnership with Ryder to leverage Ryder’s national leasing, servicing and fleet maintenance expertise.

Gatik’s collaboration with Cummins represents a key component of Gatik’s platform-agnostic commercialization strategy, enabling Gatik to integrate its autonomous driving system seamlessly with multiple OEMs, and across a range of vehicle platforms powered by Cummins, further refining a safe, unique, and efficient autonomous solution for the commercial middle mile market.