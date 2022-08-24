Orange EV takes electric yard truck rental program nationwide

Orange EV has expanded its yard truck rental program to offer the largest electric spotter rental fleet across the United States. These all-electric rentals are now available in 48 states, providing increased uptime and reduced costs.





Founded in 2012, Orange EV was the first US-based manufacturer to offer 100% electric Class 8 vehicles and the first to offer electric yard truck rentals. The company now has more than 450 electric yard trucks—with more than 40 in its growing yard truck rental fleet—operating successfully in all sectors of trailer and container handling operations while meeting the most rigorous duty cycles and 24×7 shift schedules.

Orange EV’s rental program relieves operators from having to rent expensive and unreliable diesels when extra coverage is required due to seasonal increases, breakdowns with slow repairs, or other demands.

Orange EV rental customers are up and running quickly utilizing a proven, hands-on launch process honed over six years and hundreds of successful electric truck deployments. Site personnel receive efficient onsite driver’s training, adapting quickly to very familiar but improved yard trucks. Charger installation is straightforward since most sites already have the electrical capacity needed for Orange EV’s “matched pair” solution: portable charging cabinets and unique low-voltage trucks, all designed and manufactured by Orange EV.