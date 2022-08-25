BASF and Sulzer Chemtech sign MoU to collaborate to reduce the carbon intensity of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel production

BASF and Sulzer Chemtech (GTC Technology) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the goal of advancing technologies for renewable fuels and chemically recycled plastics that will further expand the partners’ portfolio of sustainable solutions.

The companies agreed to enter a strategic partnership to reduce the carbon intensity of renewable diesel and aviation fuel. They will also drive the development of innovative, cost-effective chemical processing solutions to improve the conversion of plastic waste into new plastics.

The collaboration combines complementary areas of expertise, integrating Sulzer Chemtech’s capabilities in licensed processing technologies and mass transfer equipment with BASF’s high-performance adsorbents and catalysts.

Sulzer Chemtech, an established licensor for process technologies for renewable fuels and chemical recycling of plastics, is leading efforts to harness resources that can help global producers achieve their net-zero ambitions. BASF Process Catalysts is driving multiple initiatives aimed at turning plastic waste into a secondary raw material, for example with its newly developed PuriCycle portfolio, as well as providing adsorbent and catalytic materials to produce clean and renewable fuels.