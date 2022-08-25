Hyundai Motor Group invests in startup BOS Semiconductors as part of larger automotive semiconductor strategy

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
25 August 2022

Hyundai Motor Group hsa invested in BOS (Best Of Silicon) Semiconductors, a fabless startup based in Korea that designs system-on-chip (SoC) solutions. With a Custom Automotive SOC as a foundation, BOS is planning product lines that will span all areas of automotive SOC including autonomous driving, Gateway, and HPC (Mega-MCU).

BOS intends to extend its product lines to robotic and UAM technologies based on its advancement in the automotive sector. Established in 2022, BOS Semiconductors aims to grow into a global fabless company.

BOS is developing system semiconductors based on technologies such as high-performance, low-power semiconductors, CPUs, graphics cards, and high-speed signal interfaces.

Starting with this investment, the Group plans to seek various automotive-related semiconductor technologies continuously and to cooperate with diverse chip companies to secure competitive semiconductors for automotive.

For the venture, the Group leveraged the second fund of its ZER01NE open innovation platform, which it created in February 2021 with Hyundai Motor Company, Kia Corporation, and Hyundai Motor Securities along with external investors, including Korea Development Bank and Shinhan Bank.

ZER01NE’s second fund has an expanded investment target and scope compared to its first fund, formed in 2018. The Group is using the second fund to proactively invest in promising startups to support its future mobility businesses, such as advanced air mobility, eco-friendly vehicles, connected cars, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

We expect BOS semiconductor to become one of our strategic partners, contributing to the competitive semiconductor technology of the Group’s future mobility. To that end, the Group will continue to work with its various partners in the semiconductor field while investing and supporting other promising startups.

—Dr. Youngcho Chi, President of the Innovation Division of Hyundai Motor Group

25 August 2022

