Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
ABB and Hydrogen Optimized expand hydrogen partnership, including a strategic investment
FREYR Battery in strategic partnership with Hana Technology for battery automation production equipment

Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group wins multiple hydrogen fueling station contracts in California and South Korea

25 August 2022

Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (CE&IG), a part of the Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan) group of companies, announced multiple contracts to provide more than a dozen Hydrogen Fueling Stations (HFS) to customers in California and South Korea. These stations, intended to be operational between Q4 2023 and Q2 2024, cover fueling stations for light-duty, heavy-duty, and transit fuel cell vehicles that need H35 and H70 dispensing.

The purchase orders have a combined value of almost US$60 million. Nikkiso has dedicated more than 150,000 ft2 (14,000 m2) square feet of floor space to mass produce hydrogen fueling stations in Murrieta, CA, Escondido, CA, Busan, S. Korea, and Neuenbürg, Germany. Every station will be manufactured to comply with the local content requirements, including the Buy America Act for the US Hydrogen Hub market.

Starting with these hydrogen station projects, the Nikkiso Group aims to further expand its hydrogen-related business by strengthening its participation in the hydrogen supply chain and expanding into the global market.

Hydrogen-Value-Chain-Map-002

CE&IG comprises five distinct functional units: Cryogenic Pumps (ACD, Nikkiso Cryo); Process Systems (Cosmodyne); Heat Exchanger Systems (Cryoquip); Cryogenic Services (through 20 global facilities); and Integrated Cryogenic Solutions (providing centralized management of products and project development).

In 2020, CE&IG expanded its capabilities further with the acquisition of what was GP-Strategies’ Alternative Fuels Division. This addition provides yet another major manufacturing facility in Southern California. A market leader in the design, engineering, manufacturing, construction and maintenance of cryogenic infrastructure, this facility offers full in-house capabilities from engineering & permitting through manufacturing, construction, and maintenance.

Posted on 25 August 2022 in Fuel Cells, Hydrogen, Hydrogen Storage, Infrastructure, Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)