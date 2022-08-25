Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group wins multiple hydrogen fueling station contracts in California and South Korea

Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (CE&IG), a part of the Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan) group of companies, announced multiple contracts to provide more than a dozen Hydrogen Fueling Stations (HFS) to customers in California and South Korea. These stations, intended to be operational between Q4 2023 and Q2 2024, cover fueling stations for light-duty, heavy-duty, and transit fuel cell vehicles that need H35 and H70 dispensing.

The purchase orders have a combined value of almost US$60 million. Nikkiso has dedicated more than 150,000 ft2 (14,000 m2) square feet of floor space to mass produce hydrogen fueling stations in Murrieta, CA, Escondido, CA, Busan, S. Korea, and Neuenbürg, Germany. Every station will be manufactured to comply with the local content requirements, including the Buy America Act for the US Hydrogen Hub market.

Starting with these hydrogen station projects, the Nikkiso Group aims to further expand its hydrogen-related business by strengthening its participation in the hydrogen supply chain and expanding into the global market.





CE&IG comprises five distinct functional units: Cryogenic Pumps (ACD, Nikkiso Cryo); Process Systems (Cosmodyne); Heat Exchanger Systems (Cryoquip); Cryogenic Services (through 20 global facilities); and Integrated Cryogenic Solutions (providing centralized management of products and project development).

In 2020, CE&IG expanded its capabilities further with the acquisition of what was GP-Strategies’ Alternative Fuels Division. This addition provides yet another major manufacturing facility in Southern California. A market leader in the design, engineering, manufacturing, construction and maintenance of cryogenic infrastructure, this facility offers full in-house capabilities from engineering & permitting through manufacturing, construction, and maintenance.