Allison Transmission awarded $6.55M contract to deliver Next Generation Electrified Transmission to US Army

Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions for tactical wheeled and tracked defense vehicles, and medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, has been awarded a $6.55-million contract by the US Army’s Ground Vehicle Systems Center to design, develop and test an electric hybrid sub-system in Allison’s Next Generation Electrified Transmission (NGET) for armored combat vehicles. (Earlier post.)

The Next Generation Electrified Transmission is the newest product in Allison’s tactical ground combat vehicle portfolio. It features a 220 kW electric motor and associated inverter for on-board vehicle power and parallel electric hybrid operation.





Beyond power generation for auxiliary system capability development, the propulsion solution provides benefits realized in enhanced mobility performance and efficiency with a significant reduction in fuel consumption and reduced thermal and acoustic signatures.

With the Next Generation Electrified Transmission, Allison anticipates meeting requirements across a wide spectrum of applications, including the US Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) and Main Battle Tank markets in the United States and around the world. The OMFV program will replace nearly 3,000 aging legacy Bradley vehicles, which will be the Army’s largest armored vehicle procurement since the 1980s.

Specifically, the Next Generation Electrified Transmission has been selected by American Rheinmetall Vehicles (ARV) for integration into its OMFV offering. The ARV vehicle delivers best-in-class mobility and unmatched power in a highly maneuverable and modern chassis designed to meet the US Army’s combat vehicle modernization priorities.