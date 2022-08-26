Blue Biofuels reports successful volume testing of its Cellulose-to-Sugar process on latest reactor system; 2.5t/day

Blue Biofuels reports a significant milestone in the scaling of its proprietary Cellulose-to-Sugar (CTS) reactor system. Testing results on a custom modified reactor system demonstrate the ability to convert cellulosic material into sugars with high conversion at a throughput processing rate of 2.5 tons a day.

This processing rate represents an order of magnitude greater than the previous CTS reactor system and contains design features that ensure further scalability.

The new reactor system was developed with strategic partner K.R. Komarek, a global industry leader in briquetting, compaction, granulation systems, and equipment. They have extensive experience and knowledge on equipment design and production of machines at commercially relevant throughput of up to 50 tons/hr.

Based on these results, Blue Biofuels has commissioned its next CTS reactor with even more proprietary design features allowing greater exploration of process windows at these increased capacities. The company expects the next reactor to arrive at Blue Biofuels in Q4 2022.

The CTS process is a patented mechanocatalytic process for converting virtually any plant, paper, or wood material into its base components of sugars and lignin in a matter of minutes without the use of expensive chemicals such as liquid acids or bases. The feedstock is prepared (size reduction using a shredder and/or hammermill) and mixed with the catalyst, run through the CTS process Reactor, and the cellulose and hemicellulose is broken down and converted to its C5 and C6 sugars, leaving a high purity lignin as a byproduct.





Blue Biofuels’ management believes that bio-fuel originating from the CTS process will be eligible to receive generous D3 cellulosic Renewable Fuel Credits (RINs). The D3 RIN is currently around $2.85/gallon of ethanol, which could provide income in addition to that from ethanol sales. This incentive is offered to all domestic cellulosic fuel producers whose fuel is used in the transportation industry. The Environmental Protection Agency’s revised mandate for cellulosic ethanol is 620 million gallons for 2021 and 770 million gallons for 2022.