Start of Production for the new EQS SUV at Mercedes-Benz in Alabama

Mercedes-Benz is exclusively producing the all-electric EQS SUV at its North American passenger vehicle plant. These vehicles rolling off the line is a key step in Mercedes-Benz Cars’ global initiative to produce eight all-electric vehicles at seven sites on three continents this year.

The full-size EQS SUV is integrated in series production at the Mercedes-Benz Tuscaloosa plant in Alabama, which has been the production site for large Mercedes-Benz SUVs since 1997. Tuscaloosa serves as a key production location for Mercedes-EQ luxury electric SUVs: the EQS SUV and EQE SUV, which goes into production later this year.





The Tuscaloosa plant uses sustainable, efficient and flexible production methods and follows the blueprint of the company`s Factory 56 in Sindelfingen, Germany, which symbolizes the future of automotive production of Mercedes-Benz. Due to early investments into flexible production and the use of the state-of-the-art MO360 digital production ecosystem, Mercedes-Benz is already able to produce battery-electric vehicles in large volumes.

The new battery factory, which opened in Bibb County in March, produces the battery systems for the EQS SUV on an approximately 300-meter-long production line with more than 70 workstations. A host of components is assembled into a complete system in a fully digitized production process, including up to twelve cell modules and what is known as the EE compartment for the intelligent integration of the power electronics. The battery for the EQS SUV is based on a modular architecture that is also used in the EQS and EQE Sedans.

With the new plant, Bibb County is now a part of the global Mercedes-Benz battery production network, which comprises factories on three different continents.

As of this year the Mercedes-Benz US production sites operate on a CO 2 neutral basis as all of the Mercedes-Benz owned passenger car and van plants worldwide. In line with a the Mercedes-Benz strategy of expanding renewable energy production at its plants, the Bibb County battery site’s entire electricity needs will be met through renewable energy sources from 2024 onwards.

With a view to the future return of lithium-ion battery systems from Mercedes-EQ vehicles, the company established a global battery recycling strategy, starting to build its own battery recycling plant in Germany, based on hydrometallurgy. The company plans to close the recyclable material loop with high-tech partners for battery recycling in the US and China.

Since the 1990s, Mercedes-Benz has invested a total of more than seven billion dollars in Alabama. From this amount US$1 billion was invested into the battery plant, the logistics centers and to upgrade the production line to make EVs. Today, Mercedes-Benz US International (MBUSI) employs around 4,500 people and also secures an estimated additional 11,000 jobs with suppliers and service providers in the region. Around four million vehicles have left the Tuscaloosa plant since 1997, with around 260,000 SUVs rolling off the production line in 2021 alone. Roughly two-thirds of annual production is exported, making MBUSI one of the largest exporters of automobiles from the US.