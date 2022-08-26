Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Start of Production for the new EQS SUV at Mercedes-Benz in Alabama
Two Foton Mobility Hydrogen City buses arrive for Transit Systems Australia

26 August 2022

Foton Mobility and Transit Systems Australia announced the arrival of two hydrogen fuel cell buses. The hydrogen buses are equipped with the fuel cell system jointly developed by SinoHytec and Toyota. (Earlier post.)

The hydrogen fuel cell buses have been added to Transit Systems growing green fleet of sustainable transport solutions, which now includes 60 electric buses and two hydrogen buses.

Foton Mobility Australia is the sole distributor of Foton New Energy vehicles in Australia. Foton has now manufactured and delivered in excess of 1,100 of this model, including the 450 which were provided to the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022.

Transit Systems is part of Kelsian Group, Australia’s largest integrated multi-modal transport provider and tourism operator, with established urban bus operations in Singapore and London.

Kelsian Group CEO Clint Feuerherdt said the new hydrogen fuel cell buses reflect Kelsian’s continued investment into research and development and being ready to deploy proven solutions.

