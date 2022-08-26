2023 Electrified Genesis G80 starts at $79,825

Genesis announced US pricing for its first electric executive sedan, the 2023 Electrified G80. Starting from an MSRP of $79,825, Electrified G80 continues Genesis’ commitment towards a more sustainable future with the brand achieving a fully electrified lineup by 2030.





The brand also announced the expansion of electric vehicle sales at select retailers located in four more states—Arizona, Nevada, Utah, and Washington—beginning in September.

In conjunction with the arrival of GV60 in the US market, and now the Electrified G80, Genesis Motor America in collaboration with Electrify America offers three years of 30-minute complimentary charging sessions from the date of vehicle purchase. Owners of the 2023 GV60 and Electrified G80 will have access to ultra-fast charging on Electrify America’s coast-to-coast charging network and can seamlessly locate and access charging stations while on the road via the Genesis Connected Services and Electrify America mobile apps.

The 87.2kWh battery found in Electrified G80 is capable of Rapid Charging from 10-80% in 22 minutes when utilizing 350kW (800V) DC fast charging. Charging rate and time estimate varies based on several factors, including current battery charge level, output of the charging unit, vehicle and battery settings and outside temperature.

The Electrified G80 and GV60, the brand’s electric SUV, are now available at select US retailers in California, Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York.

Standard Features