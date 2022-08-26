2023 Electrified Genesis G80 starts at $79,825

Genesis announced US pricing for its first electric executive sedan, the 2023 Electrified G80. Starting from an MSRP of $79,825, Electrified G80 continues Genesis’ commitment towards a more sustainable future with the brand achieving a fully electrified lineup by 2030.
The brand also announced the expansion of electric vehicle sales at select retailers located in four more states—Arizona, Nevada, Utah, and Washington—beginning in September.
In conjunction with the arrival of GV60 in the US market, and now the Electrified G80, Genesis Motor America in collaboration with Electrify America offers three years of 30-minute complimentary charging sessions from the date of vehicle purchase. Owners of the 2023 GV60 and Electrified G80 will have access to ultra-fast charging on Electrify America’s coast-to-coast charging network and can seamlessly locate and access charging stations while on the road via the Genesis Connected Services and Electrify America mobile apps.
The 87.2kWh battery found in Electrified G80 is capable of Rapid Charging from 10-80% in 22 minutes when utilizing 350kW (800V) DC fast charging. Charging rate and time estimate varies based on several factors, including current battery charge level, output of the charging unit, vehicle and battery settings and outside temperature.
The Electrified G80 and GV60, the brand’s electric SUV, are now available at select US retailers in California, Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York.
Standard Features
|
- 136 kW Front + 136 kW Rear Electric Motor
- 87.2 kWh Battery
- Heat Pump & Battery Heater
- Electronically Controlled Suspension w/ Road Preview
- Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Hold
- Multi-link Front & Rear Suspension
- Monobloc Front & Rear Disc Brakes
- Drive Mode Select
- R-MDPS w/Variable Gear Ratio Steering
- 10 Airbags
- Forward Collision Avoidance-Assist
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lane Following Assist
- Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Blind-Spot View Monitor
- Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Highway Driving Assist
- Smart Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go
- Intelligent Speed Limit Assist
- Driver Attention Warning & Forward Attention Warning
- High Beam Assist
- Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines
- Surround View Monitor
- Parking Distance Warning
- Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Remote Smart Parking Assist
- Safe Exit Assist
- Advanced Rear Occupant Alert
- TPMS & Tire Mobility Kit
- 19-inch Alloy Wheels
- LED Headlamps & Rear Combination Lamps
- Power Door Closure
|
- Power Hands-Free Smart Trunk w/ Auto Open
- Power-folding ECM Outside Mirrors w/ Genesis Logo Puddle Lamps
- Rain-Sensing Wipers
- Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces
- Matte Wood Trim
- Leatherette Wrapped Upper Instrument Panel
- Microfiber Suede Headliner & Pillars
- Power Front Seats with 4-Way Power Lumbar
- Driver’s Seat with Power Cushion Extension, Power Bolster, and Ergo Motion
- Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
- Heated Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
- Power Rear and Manual Rear Door Sunshades
- 3-Zone Climate Control
- Electrochromic Inside Mirror w/ HomeLink®
- Adjustable Interior Ambient Lighting
- Acoustic Laminated Front & Rear Side Windows
- Integrated Memory System (Driver)
- Front Passenger Seat Walk-in Device
- Premium Navigation System w/ 14.5” HD Screen
- AM/FM/SiriusXM Radio®/HD Radio®
- Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™
- Lexicon® Premium Audio
- 12.3” 3D Digital Instrument Cluster
- Head-Up Display
- Active Noise Control – Road
- Genesis Digital Key
- Wireless Device Charger – Front
- Genesis Connected Services
- Vehicle-to-Load Charging
- Bluetooth® Hands-free Phone & Audio Streaming System
- 4 USB Ports
