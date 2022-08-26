Toronto Fire Services orders two fully electric Vector pumpers

Spartan Emergency Response, a subsidiary of REV Group and a leading manufacturer of fire apparatus, announced that Toronto Fire Services has ordered two all-electric Vector fire trucks. (Earlier post.) When delivered, Toronto Fire Services will be one of the first fire departments in Canada to have fully electric, North American-style pumper trucks in their fleet. These fire apparatus were sold by authorized dealer Safetek Emergency Vehicles Ltd.





REV Fire Group introduced the Vector fire truck in August 2021. Equipped with 327 kWh of automotive-grade batteries, these trucks will deliver the longest electric pumping duration in the industry, enabling Toronto Fire Services crews to accomplish their typical driving and pumping tasks exclusively on electrically generated power. In addition, the design features low battery cell placement, offering a safer, lower center of gravity for enhanced stability while operating.

Toronto Fire Services is pleased to be working with Safetek and Spartan Emergency Response on the design and delivery of our first fully electric pumper trucks. These trucks will have the same functionality and capabilities as our other pumper trucks but will leverage leading-edge electric vehicle technology. —Chief Matthew Pegg of Toronto Fire Services

In addition to meeting the requirements of the CAN/ULC-S515 Standard for Automobile Fire Fighting Apparatus and the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1901 – Standard for Automotive Fire Apparatus, the Vector battery storage solution allows for a complete NFPA compliant pump test.