Alexander Dennis adds in-house integrated electric buses; new small bus and double-decker

Alexander Dennis (ADL), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc., one of the world’s leading independent global bus manufacturers, is expanding its zero-emission bus portfolio with the addition of new electric bus products fully designed and integrated in-house using its own expertise. Available for customer delivery from late 2023, a new small bus and a new electric double decker will complement the highly successful products of the BYD ADL partnership, which will continue to be sold and supported.





The move brings Alexander Dennis’s range of battery electric buses in line with the company’s long-established strategy of offering its own, integrated vehicles alongside buses built on selected partners’ chassis to ensure customers have the widest range of solutions available to meet their individual requirements.

A new design language, developed in house by one of the manufacturer’s industrial designers with input from students of Coventry University’s Automotive and Transport Design course, will give the new models unmistakable curb appeal and will highlight their zero emission credentials.

Buses for the United Kingdom and Ireland will be fully built in Britain. Details and technical specifications will be released over the coming months.

Internationally, the new platform will be tailored to the requirements of cities, transport authorities and bus companies in each territory, in line with Alexander Dennis’s philosophy of providing the optimal solution for every market demand. The recently announced order for Enviro500EV electric double deckers in Hong Kong will be part of this new generation of zero emission buses.

The successful battery electric BYD ADL Enviro200EV and BYD ADL Enviro400EV products built in partnership with BYD will continue to be offered in the UK, Ireland and New Zealand, giving operators a choice of solutions.

Alexander Dennis’s second-generation hydrogen bus, the Enviro400FCEV, will also continue to form an important part of the company’s zero-emission bus range and will be delivered to launch customer Liverpool City Region later this year.

Already fully designed and integrated by Alexander Dennis, it shares technology and key driveline components with the upcoming new battery-electric models.