Cummins fuel cell technology powers Coradia iLint fleet in Germany

27 August 2022

Cummins is powering the world’s first fleet of hydrogen trains in Bremervörde, Lower Saxony, Germany. The Alstom Coradia iLint trains (earlier post) are outfitted with Cummins fuel cell systems and will run on the world’s first 100%-hydrogen train route in passenger operation. The first zero-emissions passenger trains in the 14-train fleet arrived in mid-summer.

The Coradia iLint trains were developed by Alstom as an alternative to conventional diesel trains. They are powered by Cummins fuel cell systems that convert hydrogen fuel into energy and turn existing, non-electrified infrastructure into zero-emission rail lines. The systems allow the train to emit only steam and condensed water while in service and operate with low noise levels that improve both operator and passenger comfort.

Cummins and Alstom successfully launched the very first hydrogen-powered Coradia iLint train in Germany in 2018. The Coradia iLint has also been successfully tested in Austria, the Netherlands, Poland and Sweden.

The trains based in Lower Saxony will be the first full fleet in passenger operation and are owned by Landesnahverkehrsgesellschaft Niedersachsen (LNVG). Cummins will provide an additional 54 fuel cell systems to Alstom for an order of 27 Coradia iLint trains that will be delivered to the Frankfurt metropolitan area.

The hydrogen fuel cell systems used in the trains are assembled at Cummins’ Hydrogen Fuel Cell Systems Production Center in Herten, Germany. The facility opened earlier this year, enabling accelerated adoption of hydrogen technologies across Europe and globally.

Comments

mahonj

What do they make the hydrogen from ?

Posted by: mahonj | 27 August 2022 at 01:54 AM

