Celgard to provide separators for LFP batteries to American Battery Factory

29 August 2022

Celgard has entered into a strategic alliance agreement with American Battery Factory (ABF), a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cell manufacturer. Celgard and ABF will undertake joint research projects to commercialize state-of-the-art next generation products for reliable high-technology prismatic lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries in the US.

Under the terms of the agreement, Celgard will supply 100% of ABF’s separator needs for LFP battery cells in the US. Further, Celgard and ABF will share resources to develop advanced technologies and next-generation cells for LFP batteries.

Additionally, they will explore opportunities to establish a robust domestic LFP ecosystem in the US with improved access to precursor materials and expanded capacity that provides LFP to a broader customer base.

Asahi Kasei, Polypore’s parent company, may further support the LFP supply chain through its widely diversified manufacturing base and ABF will evaluate component supply opportunities for items such as plastic battery packs and thermal retardant materials that could further benefit the LFP supply chain and industry.

Celgard specializes in eco-friendly, coated and uncoated, dry-process microporous membranes used as separators that are a major component of lithium-ion batteries. Celgard, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Polypore International, LP, an Asahi Kasei company.

Polypore is a global company with facilities in nine countries specializing in microporous membranes used in electric and nonelectric vehicles, energy storage systems and specialty applications.

American Battery Factory is developing the first network of safe LFP cell gigafactories in the United States.

