Hyliion acquires KARNO fuel-agnostic generator technology from GE for range-extended electric truck

29 August 2022

Hyliion, a developer of electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicles (earlier post), has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a new fuel-agnostic generator (KARNO) from GE Additive for its range-extended series-hybrid powertrain. The Hyliion KARNO solution offers a next-generation powertrain option between the CNG/RNG-fueled generator used in the Hypertruck ERX and the future Hypertruck Fuel Cell.

Karno

The KARNO generator emerged out of GE’s long-running R&D investments in metal additive manufacturing across multiple industries and in areas such as generator thermal and performance design. Initial testing indicates the KARNO generator is expected to comply with all current and foreseeable emissions standards, specifically from CARB and EPA, even when utilizing conventional fuels.

The technology is expected to achieve a 20%+ efficiency improvement over today’s conventional generators and could be more efficient than most available fuel cells. These efficiency improvements should, in turn, enable fuel cost reductions and improved vehicle range. The technology should also provide for significant reductions in noise, vibration, moving parts and maintenance as compared to current combustion engines.

The KARNO power system will be capable of operating on over 20 different fuels including hydrogen, natural gas, propane, ammonia and conventional fuels. The technology uses heat to drive a sealed linear generator to produce electricity. The heat is produced by reacting fuels through flameless oxidation or other heat sources including renewables.

Karno3

Karno4

Hyliion will leverage the KARNO as the next generation generator onboard the Hypertruck, creating a solution that will operate on various fuel sources that are available today, while remaining future-proofed to run on hydrogen when it becomes widely accessible.

—Thomas Healy, Founder and CEO of Hyliion

In late 2023, Hyliion plans to first release the Hypertruck ERX powertrain, which leverages a natural gas engine as the generator onboard. In the years following, Hyliion plans to release the Hypertruck KARNO, its fuel-agnostic variant, as phase two in the Hyliion journey to a hydrogen-based future. Hyliion will also explore other adjacent markets to leverage this technology for cost savings and emissions reductions.

Karno5

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close by the end of Q3 2022. With an acquisition value of ~$37 million, GE will receive $15 million in cash and approximately $22 million in Hyliion stock. Hyliion will acquire the generator technology and integrate the Cincinnati-based engineering team that created the KARNO system into Hyliion.

