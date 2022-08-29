Delhi startup develops air-purifying motorcycle helmet

An anti-pollution helmet developed by a Delhi-based startup can help 2-wheeler riders breathe cleaner air. The helmet developed by Shellios Technolabs has a Bluetooth-enabled app that lets the rider know when the helmet requires cleaning.

The helmet titled PUROS is integrated with air purifying accessories which include the patented innovations of the startup: a Brushless DC (BLDC) blower fan, H13-grade HEPA filter (EN 1822), electronic circuit, and microUSB charging port for the Li-ion battery integrated into the helmet. The purifying system set at the back of the helmet picks up all particulate matter coming from outside and cleans the air before it reaches the biker.





Following all mandatory standards stipulated by the government, the 1.5 kg helmet ensures exposure reduction by more than 80% as measured using a controlled environment.

The startup received seed funding from India’s Department of Science and Technology (DST) and was incubated at Science and Technology Entrepreneur Park (JSSATE-STEP) Noida.





Shellios had signed commercialization deals with leading Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) for the helmet. The product, at Technology Readiness Level (TRL) level 9 has been granted utility patent and is now being sold in all parts of the country priced at Rs. 4500/- (US$56). The end-users of the product include individual riders all over India. For the next version, Shellios will tie up with top tier-2-wheeler OEMs for the commercialization of the anti-pollution helmet.

The founders of Shellios Technolabs hit upon the idea on realizing the challenges faced by bikers during the air quality crisis that Delhi faces in the winter months.