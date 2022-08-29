UConn researchers developing tubular PEM fuel cell

A team of UConn researchers led by Jasna Jankovic, an assistant professor in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering in the School of Engineering, has devised a novel design for a tubular polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) fuel cell.

Planar fuel cells can be bulky, have compression issues, and uneven current distribution. Other drawbacks include problems with reactant gas transport, excess water removal, and fabrication challenges associated with their design. The U Conn researchers say their design addresses those shortcomings and improves on existing tubular PEM fuel cell designs, most of which take a planar PEM fuel cell and curl it into a cylinder.

Jankovic and two grad students, Sara Pedram and Sean Small, took a more holistic approach that rethinks tubular fuel cell design from the ground up. Their patent-pending concept could potentially have nearly twice the energy density of other tubular PEM fuel cells, be 50% lighter, have a replaceable inner electrode and electrolyte (if liquid), a leak-proof configuration, and require fewer precious metals.

In a paper presented at the 241st ECS meeting in June, Pedram and Jankovic noted that tubular-shaped PEMFC offers several advantages over planar one, including lower pressure drop, efficient water removal, reduced mass transport losses, and cost reduction owing to removing one of gas diffusion layer/bipolar plate (GDL/BPP) side.





Planar fuel cells are constructed using sandwich-like stacks of large, rectangular flow field plates made of graphite or metal, which account for about 80% of their weight and 40% of their cost. UConn’s design uses a single tube-shaped flow field that reduces its weight by half.

This work developed a carbon nanofiber (CNF)/Pt-based cathode for a tubular fuel cell. The tubular CNF support for Pt catalyst was fabricated employing the electrospinning method. Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) was used as the precursor. The electroless deposition of Pt using the chloroplatinic acid solutions was applied to produce well-dispersed low Pt loading nanowires. The tubular CNF/Pt electrodes were characterized by scanning electron microscopy (SEM), X-ray diffraction (XRD), ex-situ cyclic voltammetry to determine the CF and Pt morphology and feasibility of the prepared layer in PEMFC application. SEM images indicated that increasing the Pt precursor concentration in the plating bath leads to higher Pt loading and larger Pt clusters on the CNF surface. The calculated electrochemical active surface area (ECSA) trend imparts that high Pt loading is less favorable as thick Pt layers lead to low Pt utilization and increased material costs. ECSA results agreed with SEM images, suggesting that the medium Pt concentration (1.5 g L-1 Pt precursor) developed a homogenous Pt distribution and comparable Pt surface area of 24 m2 g Pt -1 for the Pt loading of 0.046 mg cm-2, proving the feasibility of the proposed process. —Pedram and Jnkovic (2022)

The U Conn tubular PEM fuel cell concept is still in discovery and has I-Corps and Partnership for Innovation (PFI) funding from the National Science Foundation (NSF). This program was created to spur the translation of fundamental research to the marketplace, encourage collaboration between academia and industry, and train NSF-funded faculty, students, and other researchers in innovation and entrepreneurship skills.

Participating research teams have the opportunity to interview potential customers to learn more about their needs. Jankovic and her team conducted some 60 interviews during a UConn Accelerator program in early 2022 that helped them size up the market and answer important questions about whether or not to start a longer process, make the product themselves, or license the technology to another company.

Jankovic led the team as PI, with Pedram and Small acting as Entrepreneurial Lead and Co-Lead respectively. Lenard Bonville, the team’s industrial mentor, will support the team with his decades of industrial experience. The team will conduct another set of 100 interviews with industry to discover the market for their product and get guidance on its final design. NSF-Partnership for Innovation (PFI) funding will then be used to develop a prototype and pursue commercialization.

Jankovic’s team is working toward obtaining a full patent on their design and thoroughly testing the concept. In the short term, they are focused on commercializing the technology and attracting potential partners.

Jankovic envisions creating a fuel cell roughly the size of a AA battery however, as a scalable and modular technology, it could be scaled-up to any practical size. The cylindrical shape would allow for more fuel cells to occupy the same amount of space as those in use now and be cheaper to manufacture, Invernale said. Jankovic views her fuel cell design as a replacement for Lithium-Ion batteries.

