Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
U-M researchers challenge USPS EV environmental study
DOE issues RFI on implementation of $335M Li-ion battery recycling programs

LG Energy Solution, Honda forming JV for EV battery production in US; $4.4B, 40GWh plant

30 August 2022

LG Energy Solution and Honda Motor have agreed to establish a joint venture (JV) company to produce lithium-ion batteries in the US to power Honda and Acura EV models for the North American market.

With this agreement, LGES and Honda will invest a total of US$4.4 billion and establish a new JV plant in the US. The plant aims to have an annual production capacity of approximately 40GWh.

The pouch-type batteries produced at the new JV plant will be supplied exclusively to Honda facilities in North America. While the location for the joint venture plant is yet to be finalized, based on Honda’s plans for EV production in North America, the two companies aim to begin construction in early 2023, in order to enable the start of mass production of advanced lithium-ion battery cells by the end of 2025.

LGES and Honda made the decision to establish the joint venture battery plant in the US based on the shared belief that expanding local electric vehicle production and ensuring the timely supply of batteries would put them in the best position to target the rapidly-growing North American EV market.

The joint venture is scheduled to be established in 2022. The closing is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

Posted on 30 August 2022 in Batteries, Electric (Battery), Manufacturing | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)