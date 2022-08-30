Cummins and Versatile partner to bring 15L hydrogen engines to ag market

Cummins and Canada-based Buhler Industries, a leading tractor manufacturer under the Versatile brand, signed a letter of intent for plans to integrate the Cummins 15-liter hydrogen engines in Versatile’s equipment to lead the decarbonization of the agriculture market.





Cummins M15H

Since 1967, Versatile has used Cummins engines exclusively in all four-wheel drive tractors. Each company is positioned to build on their histories in agriculture as they step forward into new powertrain technologies.





Versatile 620 fitted with a Cummins X15 diesel.

Around 1 million Cummins engines are in operation around the world in agricultural applications from combine harvesters, tractors and sprayers to specialist and autonomous equipment. Ranging from 2.8 to 19 liters, Cummins agriculture engines are tailored for farm performance, with the power bulge and torque back up available for tractor operation (frame and structural) or the high power density that combine harvesters and sprayers require.

While diesel engines continue to be the flexible power of choice for the foreseeable future in agriculture, such a collaboration enables both companies to develop low and zero carbon solutions that are ideally suited to farming. —Adam Reid, Versatile’s Vice-President of Sales and Marketing

Cummins has recently announced its plan to leverage existing platforms and expertise in spark ignited technology to build hydrogen engines. The high commonality among engine components between diesel and hydrogen leverages scale advantages for OEMs, while delivering the reliability that farmers need. —Ann Schmelzer, General Manager Cummins Global Agriculture Business

Hydrogen combustion engines will provide a cost effective zero-carbon fueled solution for high load factor and high utilization applications. Key benefits of using this technology include enabling a more-timely solution to reduce carbon emissions without sacrificing productivity. It minimizes the impact on the machine design for manufacturers, allowing common parts and components across platforms to drive scale advantages, reducing costs.

When integrated in farm equipment, farmers will have a solution that is dependable, as well as easy to service and maintain, the partners said.