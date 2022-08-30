DOE issues RFI on implementation of $335M Li-ion battery recycling programs

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
30 August 2022

The US Department of Energy (DOE) Manufacturing & Energy Supply Chains Office in collaboration with the Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Office issued a Request for Information (RFI) (DE-FOA-0002833) to help guide the implementation of $335 million in investments from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for lithium-ion battery recycling programs.

The information collected may be used to inform DOE planning related to the following components of the bill:

  • Section 40207(e), titled Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Prize.

  • Section 40207(f) titled, Battery and Critical Mineral Recycling: Battery Recycling Research, Development, and Demonstration Grants.

  • Section 40208 titled, Electric Drive Vehicle Battery Recycling and Second-Life Program.

With the global lithium-ion battery market projected to experience continued growth over the next decade, DOE is working with industry to build a robust and sustainable U.S. battery supply chain that will support increased market demand.

This RFI builds and expands on DOE’s May 2022 announcement of $3.16 billion in funding from the IIJA, also called the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), including $3.1 billion for battery materials refining and production plants, battery cell and pack manufacturing facilities, and recycling facilities, and $60 million to support second-life applications for batteries once used to power electric vehicles, and new processes for recycling materials back into the battery supply chain.

