Factorial Energy to open new solid-state EV battery development and manufacturing facility in Methuen, MA

Factorial Energy, a developer of solid-state battery technology for electric vehicle (EV) applications, will establish a new advanced manufacturing facility in the Boston suburb of Methuen, Mass. The new facility will produce Factorial’s new solid-state battery cell technology for EVs.

The new production site was recently secured by Factorial with the support of the Massachusetts Office of Business Development and the City of Methuen’s Economic and Community Development Department. The existing 67,000 square-foot building on the site will undergo extensive buildout to house Factorial’s pilot production facility, which will manufacture automotive-sized solid-state batteries at pre-production speed and volume.

Factorial will invest $45 million in the facility, which is expected to begin operations in early 2023 and will bring 166 new jobs to the Methuen community.

Based in Woburn, Mass., Factorial is currently working with automakers Hyundai Motor Company, Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis to develop safer and higher performance solid-state EV battery cells for future passenger and commercial vehicles.

The company’s proprietary FEST (Factorial Electrolyte System Technology) leverages a solid electrolyte material. FEST has been successfully scaled in 40Ah cells, works at room temperature, and is highly compatible with existing lithium-ion battery manufacturing equipment.