FREYR to supply 38 GWh of Li-ion cells to Nidec; forming JV for modules & packs

FREYR Battery and Nidec Corporation finalized an expanded 38 GWh battery cell sales agreement from 2025 – 2030. Additionally, the companies have agreed to form a downstream joint venture in which Nidec will hold a super-majority to provide integrated industrial scale ESS solutions to customers globally.

Under the terms of the binding sales agreement, FREYR will supply 38 GWh of cumulative clean, next-generation battery cells to Nidec between 2025 – 2030 from FREYR’s Giga Arctic facility in Mo i Rana, Norway, which is currently under construction. Based on projected lithium prices, subject to pass through mechanisms, the contracted volumes equate to total projected revenues in excess of $3 billion for FREYR.

Nidec will have the option to increase the cumulative offtake volumes to 50 GWh over the life of the contract, which would represent as much as 50% of projected production from FREYR’s Giga Arctic development.

Today’s landmark sales agreement inclusive of optional volumes represents roughly 50% of our targeted production from Giga Arctic by 2030. Combined with Nidec’s trust in FREYR as a joint venture partner for ESS solutions this represents a fundamentally important milestone to support the conclusion of our ongoing project financing efforts at competitive terms. —Tom Einar Jensen, FREYR CEO

In addition to the binding sales contract, FREYR and Nidec have signed an agreement to form a downstream joint venture in which Nidec will hold a super-majority to develop, manufacture and sell highly competitive and low-CO 2 battery modules and battery pack solutions for industrial and utility grade battery energy storage systems (ESS) applications.

The module production is expected to be integrated into FREYR’s Giga Arctic development with volumes of integrated ESS solutions aligning with the targeted ramp up of cell production in 1H 2024.