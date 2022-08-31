H2Carrier receives AiP from DNV for P2XFloater floating hydrogen and ammonia facility

H2Carrier is the designer and owner of the proprietary floating energy production and storage system P2XFloater—the first industrial-scale floating green hydrogen and ammonia facility of its kind in the world. The concept is based on proven floating production, storage and off-take technologies combined with an e-control system capable of balancing renewable electricity feedstock through a fully integrated PEM and Haber-Bosch system. H2Carrier will build, own and operate a fleet of P2XFloaters.





H2Carrier developed the P2XFloater concept in a close co-operation with leading maritime and process engineering companies in Norway, thus building on decades of experience and competence from the oil & gas sector, the marine industry and the offshore wind installation industry.

The P2XFloater concept is based around making a life extension of an existing Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC) and expanding upon its design by extending its hull to maximize production capacity.

Green hydrogen is produced by pumping seawater onboard, purifying the water and feeding it to electrolyzers. The green hydrogen is combined with nitrogen extracted from the air and synthesized in an ammonia generator to produce green ammonia. All steps are powered by renewable wind, solar or hydro energy through a high capacity power cable from a renewable power source next to the P2XFloater.

A mechanical arm and hose allows the P2XFloater to transfer liquid ammonia to another vessel without a pier or any other infrastructure adjacent to it. This allows cargo transfer to transpire seamlessly, minimizing time, fuel consumption and emissions. This has the potential to reach bunkering hubs world wide in a fast-track solution, making ammonia affordable and accessible to anyone, the company says.

The P2XFloater has now reached another important milestone with the award of an Approval in Principle (AiP) from DNV which affirms the technical feasibility of the design.

The AiP covers all aspects of the integrated vessel concept including structural integrity, mooring, ammonia production, ammonia storage and cargo handling. The AiP assessment has looked at the technical challenges associated with offshore ammonia production and has concluded that there are no insurmountable difficulties to preclude future classification of the design. —Conn Fagan, DNV’s Vice President, Business Development for Floating Production

H2Carrier AS was established in 2019 based in Oslo, Norway by a core team with skills and experience from floating production of oil & gas, offshore wind installation and the renewables industry.

The P2XFloater design enables off-grid production and thus enables remote renewable energy resources to be realized through production and storing of hydrogen and green ammonia with further transportation to the consumer markets.

The renewable source can be either hydro power, sun or wind- or a combination of these. Low-cost electricity is the single most important factor for the production of all zero carbon energies and globally, there are significant unused and non-commercial renewable resources which can be developed by the P2XFloater. A floating structure also has several other advantages compared to a land-based production facility for green ammonia with i.e. a terrain intervention which is insignificant in comparison.

H2Carrier is currently involved in energy generation projects in Scotland and Northern Norway. The demand for green ammonia internationally is rapidly increasing due to the industrial decarbonization. The maritime sector will provide further growth to this market as deep sea vessels in particular, will convert zero carbon fuels.