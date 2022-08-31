HAV Hydrogen to introduce deck-based containerized, modular H2 system for ships

HAV Hydrogen, a system integrator for marine fuel cell solutions, is set to launch a deck-based containerized hydrogen energy system for ships in order to fast-track the commercial use of hydrogen as ship fuel.





The containerized H2 solution is based on the hydrogen-based energy system developed in the FreeCO2ast project, which developed a maritime hydrogen-based energy system with a liquid hydrogen tank below deck. (Earlier post.) Earlier this year, the Norwegian Maritime Authority and DNV granted preliminary approval for the below-deck system.

The containerized, deck-based system is our response to shipowners who want a retrofit option that represents significantly lower cost and risk for vessels that have not already been prepared for a conventional retrofit installation below deck. Whereas for newbuild vessels it can be a solution that reduces risk and complexity for a technology that is new to most shipyards. —Kristian Osnes, managing director at HAV Hydrogen

HAV Hydrogen’s containerized solution is a stand-alone, scalable power supply where all support and safety systems as well as electrical power management are included. The solution is based on 200kW hydrogen fuel cells modules and can, for example, be set up with 1,000 kW output from a standard 20-foot-long shipping container. By using larger containers, or combining several containers, larger capacity energy systems will also be available.

Installed effect can be used for the main propulsion systems, or for additional power supply on board the vessel. Output effect will be dimensioned to provide optimal zero emission power in desired operating situations, sailing patterns and vessel type.

Our containerized solution can be the quick route to zero emission for many vessel types. It is easy to install and enables the customer a quicker route through the challenging approval process for hydrogen systems and significant risk reduction by obtaining a turnkey solution for a fixed price. This will in turn allow us to utilize different financing models as we believe this will be necessary to get the zero-emission market up and running. —Kristian Osnes

As a specialist system integrator for marine fuel cell solutions, HAV Hydrogen will offer support to shipowners, ship designers and shipyards to ensure an optimal design, integration and installation process.