Allison Transmission introduces hydrogen fuel cell vehicle testing at VEET

31 August 2022

Allison Transmission announced the availability of hydrogen fuel cell and compressed natural gas (CNG) testing at its Vehicle Electrification + Environmental Test Center (VEET).

VEET

As part of Allison’s goal to support the development and deployment of alternative fuel vehicles that reduce emissions, the company has completed the installation of two phases of hydrogen capabilities.

Phase one provides the ability to detect safely and to manage hydrogen gas or flames in the test cell. This same system is also capable of detection and management of CNG power plants.

Phase two includes a low-pressure, constant supply of hydrogen directly fed into the vehicle’s fuel cell, providing extended test runs while minimizing downtime for re-fueling.

Allison recently collaborated with one of its OEM partners to complete testing of the first hydrogen fuel cell vehicle at the Vehicle Electrification + Environmental Test Center. Additional OEMs are scoping fuel cell vehicle testing projects for later this year.

The facility now has the capabilities to support external customer test and validation programs for vehicles powered by every major propulsion type, including diesel, gasoline, natural gas, battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell.

The 60,000-square-foot facility is the only one of its kind in the Midwest, offering the ability to conduct year-round testing in one centralized location that can replicate the extreme environments to solidify dependable, reliable, repeatable, secure results.

Posted on 31 August 2022 in Fuel Cells, Heavy-duty, Hydrogen, Market Background, Testing | | Comments (0)

