Bosch to invest more than $200M to produce fuel cell stacks for Class 8 trucks in South Carolina
01 September 2022
Bosch, a longtime leader in powertrain and propulsion technologies, announced that it will also produce fuel cell stacks in its Anderson, South Carolina, facility as part of a more than $200-million investment expected to create at least 350 new jobs by the start of production in 2026.
As part of Bosch’s local-for-local manufacturing strategy, the fuel cell stacks produced in Anderson will drive hydrogen-powered trucks coming to the roads of the US in the next few years. When hydrogen is produced using renewable energy, fuel cells enable vehicles to be operated nearly CO2-free. Especially for large, heavy vehicles, fuel cells have a better carbon footprint than exclusively battery-electric when the CO2 emissions for production, operation and disposal are added together according to research conducted by Bosch.
The hydrogen economy holds great promise and at Bosch we are all in. This is a significant milestone as we announce the first fuel-cell related production for Bosch in the US to support the growing demand from our local customers as part of a diverse approach to powertrain technology.—Mike Mansuetti, president of Bosch in North America
The development of the new production process in Anderson was supported locally with assistance from the state of South Carolina as well as Anderson County.
The Bosch Anderson facility has already begun work on the expansion to support fuel cell technology. Capital upgrades to the Anderson campus include an estimated 147,000 square feet of floorspace to be developed to manufacture the fuel cell stack as well as supporting clean room and climate-controlled environments required for quality-critical processes.
Bosch has a long presence in Anderson, where it started producing fuel rails in 1985. Its operations have expanded to multiple products within the Bosch Mobility Solutions business sector, including sensors and electronic control units for the powertrain.
Nikola Corporation has been pilot-testing prototype Class 8 fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) featuring Bosch technology. The company recently completed a program highlighting its Tre FCEV Alpha Pilot with Anheuser-Busch in California. These prototype trucks logged more than 12,000 miles and hauled 2 million pounds of freight. Nikola also has active pilot testing of prototype FCEV vehicles with Total Transportation Services Inc.
Fuel cell stack production is highly complex. One stack consists of 3,200 individual parts assembled, more than 400 layers and more than 100 unique components. Fuel cell stack production in Anderson will expand on Bosch’s existing global production for fuel cell stacks, including critical sub-components.
In order to successfully bring fuel cell technology to market in mass scale, it requires a combination of extensive experience in research and development, systems integration and complex manufacturing process. Bosch is unique in its ability in all these areas. The work we have already done in commercializing fuel cell technology builds on our extensive experience in developing and manufacturing products for the internal combustion engine at scale.—Mike Mansuetti
Bosch will be one of the first to market with large-scale production to support hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles. The company recently announced it would invest more than US$1 billion globally to develop mobile fuel cell technologies by 2024. The company previously announced a collaboration with Powercell to develop the fuel cell stack. The goal has been a high-performance solution that can be manufactured at high volume and a market-competitive cost.
That is interesting, and some no doubt will simply reject it out of hand, without examining the figures.
There is a difference between personal preference, in an 'if I ruled the world' take, and what is actually the case.
To make clear my own position, I think the trend to ever larger, heavier vehicles is ludicrous, and we should be moving to lighter, slower, more truly ecological cars, where cars are needed at all, which should be minimised, with the emphasis on walkable and cyclable neighborhoods.
Perverse incentives have led to vast areas of cities being covered in roads, which is only economic because the true costs are hidden, aside from GHG etc.
BEVs would do very well for such use in cities.
So contrary to what some may think, I am not ultra keen on fuel cell/hydrogen personal vehicles, save perhaps as RE's preferably using methanol.
Unfortunately however I do not rule the world, and if people insist on driving large vehicles, SUVs and so on, fuel cells are probably the best way to do that.
Some simply assume massive improvements in batteries for economic large cars.
If equal assumptions are made for fuel cells, especially perhaps in PHEV configurations, then they would be competitive for small vehicles too.
Posted by: Davemart | 01 September 2022 at 01:48 AM
' “We speak of vulnerable road users, but they’ve only been vulnerable since the advent of fast traffic with big, heavy vehicles. Why don’t we call those fast, heavy vehicles dangerous road users?”
Why are roads you can’t live next to, cycle on, or walk along called main roads? Why do we speak of “segregated” or “separate” cycle paths, when it’s actually motorists who’ve been given a separate space of their own? '
(ibid)
Posted by: Davemart | 01 September 2022 at 03:25 AM