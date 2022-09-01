Bosch to invest more than $200M to produce fuel cell stacks for Class 8 trucks in South Carolina

Bosch, a longtime leader in powertrain and propulsion technologies, announced that it will also produce fuel cell stacks in its Anderson, South Carolina, facility as part of a more than $200-million investment expected to create at least 350 new jobs by the start of production in 2026.





As part of Bosch’s local-for-local manufacturing strategy, the fuel cell stacks produced in Anderson will drive hydrogen-powered trucks coming to the roads of the US in the next few years. When hydrogen is produced using renewable energy, fuel cells enable vehicles to be operated nearly CO 2 -free. Especially for large, heavy vehicles, fuel cells have a better carbon footprint than exclusively battery-electric when the CO 2 emissions for production, operation and disposal are added together according to research conducted by Bosch.





The hydrogen economy holds great promise and at Bosch we are all in. This is a significant milestone as we announce the first fuel-cell related production for Bosch in the US to support the growing demand from our local customers as part of a diverse approach to powertrain technology. —Mike Mansuetti, president of Bosch in North America

The development of the new production process in Anderson was supported locally with assistance from the state of South Carolina as well as Anderson County.

The Bosch Anderson facility has already begun work on the expansion to support fuel cell technology. Capital upgrades to the Anderson campus include an estimated 147,000 square feet of floorspace to be developed to manufacture the fuel cell stack as well as supporting clean room and climate-controlled environments required for quality-critical processes.

Bosch has a long presence in Anderson, where it started producing fuel rails in 1985. Its operations have expanded to multiple products within the Bosch Mobility Solutions business sector, including sensors and electronic control units for the powertrain.

Nikola Corporation has been pilot-testing prototype Class 8 fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) featuring Bosch technology. The company recently completed a program highlighting its Tre FCEV Alpha Pilot with Anheuser-Busch in California. These prototype trucks logged more than 12,000 miles and hauled 2 million pounds of freight. Nikola also has active pilot testing of prototype FCEV vehicles with Total Transportation Services Inc.

Fuel cell stack production is highly complex. One stack consists of 3,200 individual parts assembled, more than 400 layers and more than 100 unique components. Fuel cell stack production in Anderson will expand on Bosch’s existing global production for fuel cell stacks, including critical sub-components.

In order to successfully bring fuel cell technology to market in mass scale, it requires a combination of extensive experience in research and development, systems integration and complex manufacturing process. Bosch is unique in its ability in all these areas. The work we have already done in commercializing fuel cell technology builds on our extensive experience in developing and manufacturing products for the internal combustion engine at scale. —Mike Mansuetti

Bosch will be one of the first to market with large-scale production to support hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles. The company recently announced it would invest more than US$1 billion globally to develop mobile fuel cell technologies by 2024. The company previously announced a collaboration with Powercell to develop the fuel cell stack. The goal has been a high-performance solution that can be manufactured at high volume and a market-competitive cost.