DOE funding opportunity for nuclear-coupled hydrogen production and use

02 September 2022

The US Department of Energy (DOE) is seeking applications for projects in “Nuclear Coupled Hydrogen Production and Use.” This just-announced amendment to an existing funding opportunity aims to support the development of nuclear plant thermal integration that would be required for high-temperature hydrogen production or hydrogen-coupled end uses for nuclear energy.

This amendment was issued by the DOE Office of Nuclear Energy Light Water Sustainability Program, in coordination with DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office.

It is anticipated that selected awardees could design and develop the heat-extraction infrastructure needed for a nuclear and hydrogen industrial energy park or develop hydrogen-coupled end uses for nuclear-produced hydrogen.

These first-of-a-kind activities may support and lead to an eventual demonstration of thermal energy extraction, distribution, and control at thermal power levels of 20 to 300 MWthermal.

It is also expected that any demonstration activities would engage local communities and support DOE’s environmental and energy justice priorities, including providing benefits to disadvantaged communities.

The DOE Idaho Operations Office issued this amendment (Amendment No. 14) to the US Industry Opportunities for Advanced Nuclear Technology Development Funding Opportunity Announcement (DE-FOA-0001817). In addition to announcing this new area of interest, this amendment also extends the application due date from 14 September 2022, to 11 October 2022, and updates the available funding table.

Posted on 02 September 2022 in Hydrogen, Hydrogen Production, Market Background, Nuclear

