Polestar 6 LA Concept edition build slots sell out in one week

Polestar, the Swedish electric performance car company, announced that all 500 build slots were reserved online within a week of the production announcement for the Polestar 6 LA Concept edition. (Earlier post.)





Expected to launch in 2026, the Polestar 6 LA Concept edition is an exclusive initial version of Polestar 6 that will be available in the unique Sky blue exterior—and feature many other key elements—of the Polestar O₂ concept car first shown in March 2022. Only 500 will be produced.

Responding to the strong demand for Polestar 6, the company plans to open reservations on build slots for regular versions of Polestar 6 later in 2022, which will be produced after the initial 500 LA Concept edition cars have been built.

With Polestar 6 now included in its portfolio, Polestar plans to launch four new EVs within five years. This begins with the world debut of the company’s first electric performance SUV—Polestar 3—in October 2022. Polestar 3 is planned to be followed by the Polestar 4 electric performance SUV coupe in 2023 and Polestar 5, the electric performance 4-door GT based on the Precept concept car, in 2024.