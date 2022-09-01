Rocsys joins ROCIN-ECO robotic charging consortium with IONITY, AUDI, TÜV SÜD, Porsche, BMW, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, AVL & Huber+Suhner

Rocsys, the first provider of autonomous charging solutions powered by robotics and artificial intelligence (earlier post), has joined ROCIN-ECO, a consortium with IONITY, Audi, TÜV SÜD, Porsche, BMW, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, AVL, and Huber+Suhner. The new consortium aims to find the optimal concept for enabling carefree e-mobility across Europe.

The vision of the ROCIN-ECO consortium is to equip fast charging stations along the European highways with one or more robotic charging lanes. The lanes enable a fully automated charge in approximately 15-30 minutes and as such offer a premium and carefree charging experience to EV drivers and make charging less challenging for drivers with physical limitations.

Additionally, the robotic lanes will offer an ROI improvement of up to 20% for the charging station operator by eliminating idle time between charging of multiple cars at busy moment.

Because the automated charging solution must be fully interoperable with both the charging infrastructure and e-vehicles from different automakers, success can only be achieved with a coherent, integrated approach that involves standardization activities throughout the whole project, the ROCIN-ECO partners say.

Rocsys is the first provider of robotic charging, and we are diligently working toward a future where all charging will be autonomous. We are proud to join this great consortium with such powerful international partners. Autonomous charging can only be successful with a fully interoperable approach between the charging infrastructure and electric vehicles. A connected and integrated approach, which also involves standardization activities, is a prerequisite to success. Therefore, the consortium drives the IEC and ISO standards for robotic charging, will deliver demonstration vehicles and live test sites and will input practical insights from their efforts into the standard. The aim is to create a concept eventually accessible to all car manufacturers worldwide and create a true Robotic Charging Infrastructure Ecosystem (ROCIN-ECO). With this consortium we will strengthen and support each other in the development of an optimal concept for enabling carefree e-mobility. We look forward to working with all the partners. —Crijn Bouman, CEO and co-founder of Rocsys

Rocsys’s ROC-1 robot charges and communicates with the electric vehicle from the automated opening of the charge port cover to connect the plug, including its uncoupling. The entire charging process takes place without human intervention. ROC-1 works with CCS-1, CCS-2, MCS & Euro-Din connectors.