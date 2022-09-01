Toyota to invest up to $5.6B in battery production in Japan and US

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
01 September 2022

Toyota Motor Corporation will invest up to approximately US$5.6 billion in Japan and the United States toward supplying automotive batteries for battery electric vehicles (BEVs), for which demand is growing. The company aims to begin battery production between 2024 and 2026.

With this investment, Toyota intends to increase its combined battery production capacity in Japan and the United States by up to 40 GWh. This investment is aimed at enabling Toyota to flexibly meet the needs of its various customers in all countries and regions by offering multiple powertrains and providing as many options as possible.

In Japan, a total of approximately ¥400 billion will be newly invested in the Himeji Plant of Prime Planet Energy & Solutions Co., Ltd. (PPES) and in Toyota plants and property.

In the United States, approximately US$2.5 billion will be newly invested in Toyota Battery Manufacturing, North Carolina (TBMNC; owned 90% by Toyota Motor North America, Inc. and 10% by Toyota Tsusho Corporation) toward increasing automotive battery production.

Scheduled to begin production in 2025, the North Carolina facility will produce batteries for hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) and BEVs.

Posted on 01 September 2022 in Batteries, Electric (Battery), Manufacturing, Vehicle Manufacturers | | Comments (0)

