Goodyear expands EV tire portfolio

To stay ahead of growing demand in the electric vehicle (EV) market, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has launched the all-new Goodyear ElectricDrive all-season tire and two new sizes for its ultra-high performance tire, the Goodyear ElectricDrive GT. With the addition of four new sizes to its EV tire lineup, Goodyear ElectricDrive is now a fit for 44% more battery electric vehicles operating in the US today.

The new Goodyear ElectricDrive comes with a 60,000-mile tread life limited warranty, V speed rating and is available in sizes 215/50R17 95V XL and 215/55R17 94V SL. This all-season tire is built for commuter touring sedans and CUVs, making it a fit for vehicles such as the Nissan Leaf, Chevrolet Bolt and Volt and the Kia Niro EV.

Goodyear’s ElectricDrive tires are engineered with a load index to account for the heavier load capacity of EVs and features SoundComfort Technology designed to help reduce the level of interior vehicle noise. The new EV tire also features a specialized tread compound for all-season traction and long-lasting tread life, while an asymmetric tread pattern provides confident handling for wet or dry road conditions.

Additionally, Goodyear launched two new sizes for its ElectricDrive GT tire that was originally introduced in December 2021.The ElectricDrive GT comes with a 40,000-mile tread life limited warranty, W speed rating and is now available in sizes 255/45R19 104W XL, 235/45R18 98W XL and 235/40R19 96W XL.