Avfuel collaborates with GAMI to commercialize FAA-approved unleaded Avgas

Avfuel Corporation, via Avfuel Technology Initiatives Corporation (ATIC), will collaborate with General Aviation Modifications, Inc., (GAMI), on the commercialization of the engineering company’s high-octane unleaded avgas, G100UL.





On 1 September, GAMI received a functional fleet-wide approval from the FAA for G100UL avgas via the long-standing STC process, fulfilling a key first step to market introduction.

Along with earning the FAA’s approval to use G100UL in all spark-ignition piston aircraft and engines in the general aviation fleet, G100UL has also successfully proved to be able to replace and mix with 100LL avgas, a key characteristic for an unleaded avgas solution as it embarks on the task of replacing low-lead avgas location by location.

ATIC will continue its work with GAMI to take the fuel from test batches in the lab to airport fuel tanks, using its fuel supply expertise to help the engineering company and industry counterparts navigate the complexities of commercialization.

In particular, ATIC will support the initiative by handling the logistics of G100UL’s distribution, helping to establish a supply chain for responsibly bringing the unleaded avgas to market on a commercial scale. Together, GAMI and ATIC will ensure G100UL avgas is available to all major distributors and vendors on an equitable basis in terms of access and economics.

ATIC has working with GAMI for years on the development of G100UL. ATIC will continue to provide its expertise to GAMI in an effort to work together—along with all industry counterparts—to commercialize unleaded avgas.