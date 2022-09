German operator SFK takes delivery of all-electric ferry outfitted with EST-Floattech’s Green Orca battery system

Dutch marine battery system supplier EST-Floattech has delivered 1092 kWh of battery capacity for new, all-electric ferry Wellingdorf in a contract with system integrator Holland Ship Electric. The zero-emission vessel, the fifth in a series of six hybrid and full-electric vessels for Kiel-based tug and ferry operator SFK, was designed and built by Holland Shipyards Group. The last (hybrid) vessel Schilksee is expected to be delivered early 2026.





Earlier this year Holland Shipyards Group, in collaboration with Holland Ship Electric and EST-Floattech, delivered the hybrid ferries Friedrichsort, Gaarden and WIK. The series of six also includes the emission-free passenger ferry Dürstenbrook and is part of SFK’s fleet renewal plan focusing on lower environmental impact and upgraded services.





This plan is tied to the City of Kiel’s environmental goal of being CO 2 -neutral by 2050.

Germany’s Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure (BMDV) contributed about 15% to the overall construction cost as part of Germany’s Clean Air program.

The Wellingdorf measures 24.7 x 7.2 m and can transport 140 pedestrians and 60 cyclists. Due to the split battery system, the vessel has redundancies and has no back-up power provided by a diesel engine. In addition, the vessel also features an automated, electric-hydraulic mooring system.

While moored, the propulsion system doesn’t need power, resulting in even lower energy consumption. Further, 20 solar panels are installed on its roof providing the onboard power supply network.