Volvo Cars reports sales of 43,666 cars in August; Recharge models 21.9% of sales, 48% in Europe

Volvo Cars reported sales of 43,666 cars in August, down 4.6% compared with the same month last year. The company’s line of Recharge models represented 21.9% of the sales last month, with fully electric vehicles accounting for 5.7% of sales.





The positive trend in production continued into August, however the pace of normalization was affected by power cuts and Covid-19 outbreaks in China. In addition, lack of availability of components, notably semiconductors, continues to influence manufacturing output, which impacted Volvo Cars’ retail deliveries during the month.





European sales for August reached 10,995, down 15.8% compared with the same month last year. Sales of Recharge cars accounted for 48% of the total sales in the region during the month. Recharge sales in August 2021 accounted for 47% of European sales. All electric sales in August 2022 represented 13.2% of the total, up from 5.9% in August 2021.

Volvo Cars’ US sales for the month reached 8,136 cars, down 23.9% compared with August last year, with Recharge models making up 17% of the total sales—down a bit from August 2021 (18.5%). Fully electric models accounted for 2.5% of US sales in August 2021, down from 6.6% in August 2021.

China sales went up by 31% in August to 17,179 cars compared to the same month last year. Recharge sales in China accounted for 7.8% of August 2022 sales, down from 8.4% in August 2021.

Volvo Cars’ top selling model for the month was the XC60 with sales of 16,161 cars (2021: 14,972 units), followed by the XC40 at 9,766 cars (2021: 11,716) and the XC90 at 7,678 cars (2021: 8,023 units).