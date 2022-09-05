Amogy and Amon Maritime partner to advance ammonia power solutions for shipping

Amogy Inc., a developer of energy-dense ammonia power solutions (earlier post), and Amon Maritime, an ammonia-powered shipping and technology company, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to advance carbon-free, ammonia power solutions for the global shipping industry.

Amon Maritime is solely focused on commercializing ammonia as fuel in several shipping segments. In 2020 it launched Viridis Bulk Carriers, together with Navigare Logistics and Mosvolds Rederi, which will offer zero carbon shipping in the short sea bulk segment in Europe.

In co-operation with ECONNECT Energy, it launched last year Azane Fuel Solutions, which will offer safe, cost-effective, scalable ammonia bunkering terminals, thus delivering critical infrastructure for the adoption of ammonia as fuel.

Amogy has developed a proprietary ammonia-to-power technology platform. The technology has been demonstrated successfully in an aerial drone and farming tractor, and the Amogy team is already working on scaling the platform for use in larger vehicles, including ships.





Amogy’s system includes ammonia storage, a reformer/reactor and a fuel cell.

Amogy’s platform will be evaluated for use across current and future Amon Maritime initiatives, which span much of the ammonia-powered shipping value chain. Together, the companies will work to identify ways to make scalable, decarbonized power solutions accessible to the shipping industry through pilot and full-scale commercial projects.